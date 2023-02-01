LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $106.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.57.

TREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of TREE stock opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.58. LendingTree has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $130.66.

Insider Activity at LendingTree

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.68 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 12.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 65,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $91,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,434.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 65,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,935.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 17.5% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.