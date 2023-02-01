LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $106.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2023

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREEGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.57.

TREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of TREE stock opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.58. LendingTree has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $130.66.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.68 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 12.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at LendingTree

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 65,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $91,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,434.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 65,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,935.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 17.5% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.