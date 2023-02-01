LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 700 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 438.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,292,000 after purchasing an additional 815,023 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ONEOK by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,269,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,930,000 after buying an additional 607,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.98. 344,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

