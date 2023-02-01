LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 115 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE HD traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $318.52. 570,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,187. The stock has a market cap of $326.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $374.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

