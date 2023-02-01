Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.08

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.08 and last traded at $78.06, with a volume of 169394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Glenn O'rourke sold 949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $46,956.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,014 shares of company stock worth $5,713,954. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after buying an additional 3,013,254 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,216 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,073.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 719,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,818,000 after purchasing an additional 657,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,196,000 after purchasing an additional 574,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

