Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.20

Shares of Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 31656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Landstar Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.
Landstar Company Profile
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Further Reading
