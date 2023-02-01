Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.58-$2.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.93 billion-$14.93 billion.

Kyocera Stock Up 1.2 %

Kyocera stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.75. 12,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,427. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 5.05%. On average, analysts predict that Kyocera will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

