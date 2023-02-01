Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 72.4% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,273,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,250 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,105,000 after purchasing an additional 971,439 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 48.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,617,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,072,000 after purchasing an additional 527,536 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,819,000 after buying an additional 417,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 154.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 311,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Stock Up 11.0 %

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $110.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $66.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

