Kokoswap One Day Volume Hits $2,112.27 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $98.62 million and approximately $2,112.27 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

