Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.
Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$181.29 million during the quarter.
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.
