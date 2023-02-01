Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Major Shareholder Sells $207,300.00 in Stock

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 30,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,632,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,923,981.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Morningside Venture Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $342,500.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Morningside Venture Investment sold 80,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $544,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 6,114 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $41,514.06.

On Thursday, January 12th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 5,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $33,850.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 12,162 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $84,769.14.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of KZR stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. 648,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,801. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 31.15, a current ratio of 31.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $68,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Featured Articles

