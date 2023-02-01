KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a report released on Sunday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $9.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $8.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $328.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $395.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,513,315. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,869,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,963,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,192,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

