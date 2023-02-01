KBC Group NV Sells 27,609 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,609 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $21,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after acquiring an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $282.03 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $295.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.33 and a 200-day moving average of $250.17.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,764 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

