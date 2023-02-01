Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 298 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $237,316,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.2 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $117.78. The firm has a market cap of $477.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

