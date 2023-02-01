Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ET stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.