Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ET has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.4 %
ET stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Transfer (ET)
- Institutions are Buying up Procter & Gamble Shares, Should you?
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.