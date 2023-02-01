Kaspa Tops One Day Volume of $1.76 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Kaspa has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $89.61 million and $1.76 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,329,821,231 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,307,862,268 with 16,307,862,268.827412 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00557989 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,055,798.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

