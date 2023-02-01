JUNO (JUNO) Price Reaches $1.55 on Top Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, JUNO has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. JUNO has a market capitalization of $104.31 million and $717,925.30 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00006722 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUNO Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 67,464,483 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

