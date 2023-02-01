Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Juniper Networks updated its Q1 guidance to $0.37-$0.47 EPS.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $32.30. 7,153,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,324. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $186,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,892,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $186,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,892,827.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,936 shares of company stock worth $753,338 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

