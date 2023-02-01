Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Shares Down 16.3%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Rating) traded down 16.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Stock Down 16.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00.

About Jubilee Gold Exploration

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Direct Business Services Ltd.

