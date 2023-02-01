JRM Investment Counsel LLC Sells 80,251 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,251 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.0% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.33. 763,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,391. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

