JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Price Target to GBX 1,860

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,730 ($21.37) to GBX 1,860 ($22.97) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.61) to GBX 1,845 ($22.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Smiths Group Stock Up 2.2 %

SMIN traded up GBX 38.71 ($0.48) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,765.71 ($21.81). The company had a trading volume of 1,164,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,870. The company has a market cap of £6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 58,916.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,633.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,569.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,323 ($16.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,770 ($21.86).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Smiths Group Company Profile

In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes purchased 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,599 ($19.75) per share, with a total value of £49,600.98 ($61,258.47).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

