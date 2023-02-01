JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $200.00 Price Target

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) received a $200.00 price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.83.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $150.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,105,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,326. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.43 and a 200 day moving average of $143.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $107.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

