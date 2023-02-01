Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.60 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,604,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,109. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

