John G. Morikis Acquires 2,207 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $236.59 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $295.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

