John G. Morikis Acquires 2,207 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
Shares of SHW stock opened at $236.59 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $295.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sherwin-Williams (SHW)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.