JOE (JOE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.07 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, JOE has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. JOE has a market cap of $68.99 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000904 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00398998 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,476.73 or 0.28006731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.00585844 BTC.

JOE Token Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,355,631 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

