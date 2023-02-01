Jo Parfrey Purchases 2,000 Shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) Stock

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating) insider Jo Parfrey acquired 2,000 shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,120 ($38.53) per share, with a total value of £62,400 ($77,065.58).

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WWH traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,135 ($38.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,926. Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,820 ($34.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,500 ($43.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -14.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,223.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,293.35.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.12%.

About Worldwide Healthcare Trust

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

