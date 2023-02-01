J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. J&J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $165.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 0.52.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.13%.
JJSF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
