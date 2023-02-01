J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. J&J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $165.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,785,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JJSF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

