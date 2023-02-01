Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Microsoft Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.09.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

