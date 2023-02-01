Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Intel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intel’s FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 94,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.