JasmyCoin (JASMY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $237.99 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. JasmyCoin has a total market capitalization of $237.99 million and approximately $39.42 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JasmyCoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002908 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00398998 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,476.73 or 0.28006731 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.00585844 BTC.
About JasmyCoin
JasmyCoin was first traded on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,399,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JasmyCoin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for JasmyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JasmyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.