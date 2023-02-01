Iteris (ITI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Iteris to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Iteris has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. On average, analysts expect Iteris to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ITI opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.96. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Iteris in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iteris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Iteris by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iteris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 96,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 35.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 153,113 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Iteris by 42.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 110,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,783 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iteris by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

