iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.3% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,800 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,922,787 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.45. 865,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,096. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.24. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

