iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,957,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,634,000 after buying an additional 126,251 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,619,946 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,991,000 after buying an additional 136,396 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,291,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,231,000 after buying an additional 26,608 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.21. 141,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,906. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $112.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.18.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

