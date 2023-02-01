iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Bank of Finland grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 1,256,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 45,352 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.23. 1,060,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,316. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.77.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.