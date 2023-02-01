iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,633,000 after buying an additional 29,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,369,000 after acquiring an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.12. The company had a trading volume of 165,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,505. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.41. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

