iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Argent Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 4.3% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 137,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,250,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $264.14. The stock had a trading volume of 60,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,548. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.41. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

