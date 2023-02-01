iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,972,000 after buying an additional 14,337,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 992,846 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 190.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,975,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,443 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 59.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,780,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,957,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,806,000 after purchasing an additional 237,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $110.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.35.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

