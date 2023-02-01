iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 243.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

REZ stock opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.96. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $100.05.

