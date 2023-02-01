iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 160,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,571. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.

