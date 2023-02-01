iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $110.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.55. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $128.30.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.