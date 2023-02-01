iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,012 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,923 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

AGG traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,562. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $111.97.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.