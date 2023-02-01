iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Position Lessened by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,605,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,559 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 7.7% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 2.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $225,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $75.63. 30,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,663. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $77.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average is $70.13.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
