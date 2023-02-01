iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Acquired by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,288 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 129,236 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 44,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QLTA traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,587. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

