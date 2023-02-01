Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.18

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.18 and last traded at $55.11, with a volume of 311287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.37.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 527,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 137,514 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 64,636 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 51,561 shares during the period.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

