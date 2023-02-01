Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.18

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.18 and last traded at $55.11, with a volume of 311287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.37.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.