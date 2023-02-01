International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives $142.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.73.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $134.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.38. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.