International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $12.88 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2,216.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 199,772 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 4.1% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,313,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,506,000 after purchasing an additional 343,918 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,720,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,448,000 after purchasing an additional 880,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,950,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,222,000 after purchasing an additional 746,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,870. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

