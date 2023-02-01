International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 3,298.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,882 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNLI stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.45. 33,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,063. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $39.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNLI. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $84,466.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,403.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $609,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,870,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,008,450.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $84,466.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,403.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,576. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

