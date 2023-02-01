International Biotechnology Trust PLC Buys 501,007 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 8,039.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,007 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.61% of I-Mab worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth $28,345,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in I-Mab by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in I-Mab by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in I-Mab by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAB traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. 127,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,136. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $29.60.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

