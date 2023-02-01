International Biotechnology Trust PLC Buys 42,045 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 1,422.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,045 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 22,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,788,893.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,680,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,702,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $77,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,722 shares in the company, valued at $143,107,146.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 22,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $1,788,893.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,680,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,702,888.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,848,121. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

KRYS stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.69. 4,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,148. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.53. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

