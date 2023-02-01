Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Interface by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interface by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Interface Cuts Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Interface had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $327.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 3.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

