Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 39,764 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 27,719 shares.The stock last traded at $23.67 and had previously closed at $23.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IFS shares. Scotiabank upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.44. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $428.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

